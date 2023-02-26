ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $407,778.08 and $7.92 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00190075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

