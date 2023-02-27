1,087 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $248,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 63.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 137.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $290.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

