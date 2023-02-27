11,815 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
