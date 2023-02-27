11,815 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. 2,699,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926,974. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.