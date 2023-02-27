123,719 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Signify Health makes up 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,409,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Signify Health Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 97,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.