13,388 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by BrandyTrust Global Partners LP

BrandyTrust Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 3.8% of BrandyTrust Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

EXPD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,886. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

