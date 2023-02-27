13,793 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.84. 171,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,419. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

