1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 86,475 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

