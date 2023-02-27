1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXC opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

