1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 3.7 %

HQL opened at $13.81 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

