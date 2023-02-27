23,946 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,769,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 83,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 20,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

