290,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 271,267 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
Pine Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PTOC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.13.
About Pine Technology Acquisition
Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Technology Acquisition (PTOC)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.