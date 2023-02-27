2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.83. 2U shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 64,562 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

