300,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

