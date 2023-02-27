33,800 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.34 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

