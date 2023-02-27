500,000 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 1.02% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altimmune by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.08. 112,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

