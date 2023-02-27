619,083 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Purchased by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 619,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,362,000. REGENXBIO comprises approximately 3.9% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned 1.43% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.70. 50,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,147. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $939.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

