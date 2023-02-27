ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $15,080.34 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,080.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,108 shares in the company, valued at $377,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 1,529,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $17,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

