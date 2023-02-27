Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.72. 383,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,524. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

