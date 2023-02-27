ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $626.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

