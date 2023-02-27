Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 74,840 shares.The stock last traded at $105.72 and had previously closed at $104.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

