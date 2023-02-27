Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 74,840 shares.The stock last traded at $105.72 and had previously closed at $104.59.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
