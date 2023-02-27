ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

