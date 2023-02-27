Adshares Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $39,179.31 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007281 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,473 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.