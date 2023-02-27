ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance
ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €22.94 ($24.40) on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of €23.04 ($24.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.
