ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €22.94 ($24.40) on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of €23.04 ($24.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

About ADVA Optical Networking

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.