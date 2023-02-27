Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 398,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,251. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

