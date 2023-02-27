Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 4%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.29. 13,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 116,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush increased their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $27,964.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,914 shares of company stock worth $2,164,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

