Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 4%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.29. 13,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 116,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush increased their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
