AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

AES Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AES traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.00. 2,101,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,025. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at AES

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,074,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AES by 1,663.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

