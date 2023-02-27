Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.