Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

