Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.78.

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.01 on Thursday. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

