Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.71

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 64691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $599.70 million, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.