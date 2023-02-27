Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $4.75

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.96.

ATUS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

