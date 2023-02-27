American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,333 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.22% of American Express worth $218,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 48.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $173.60. 659,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.