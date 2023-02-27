American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $195.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

