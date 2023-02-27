American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

