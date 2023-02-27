Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,440,155. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.