Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Target Price at $229.00

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.