Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $2.61

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAG stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

