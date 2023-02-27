Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $90.25

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Perficient stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
