Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $90.25

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $18,477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

