Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $263.24

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.98. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $299.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.