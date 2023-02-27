Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $15.44

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Root to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Root by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Root by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

