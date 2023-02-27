Andrew G. Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 345,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

