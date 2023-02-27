AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,067,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,386,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,882,898. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

