Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 2.8%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.92. 413,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,388,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

