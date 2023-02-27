Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPRFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aris Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

