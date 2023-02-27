Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 171,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 524,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

