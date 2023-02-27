ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.59. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,620 shares.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ATRenew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

