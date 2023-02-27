Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACB. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,685 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.58. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

