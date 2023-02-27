AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,601.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,601.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its holdings in AutoZone by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,540.56 on Monday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,366.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

