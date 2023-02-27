Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

