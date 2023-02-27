Axie Infinity Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $70.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.90 or 0.00042327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00218702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,378.96 or 0.99995176 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002722 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.86651987 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $46,860,464.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

