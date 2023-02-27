Axos Financial (AX) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Axos Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 11.07 Axos Financial Competitors $1.14 billion $228.35 million 18.21

Analyst Ratings

Axos Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axos Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 246 1534 1213 53 2.35

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Axos Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Axos Financial Competitors 18.12% 8.24% 0.87%

Summary

Axos Financial beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

